SAO PAULO, April 25 Hypermarcas SA, the largest Brazilian listed drugmaker, denied on Tuesday that it is engaged in talks for a merger or an acquisition, as speculation that major shareholders are exploring a sale of the company mounted in recent days.

In a securities filing, Hypermarcas said it has not hired any bank or financial advisor to help it undertake such a transaction. Reuters reported on Monday that two families holding a combined 34 percent in Hypermarcas were considering options for their holdings, including a sale. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bruno Federowski)