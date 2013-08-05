BRIEF-Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing
SAO PAULO Aug 5 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA has seen early signs of stronger consumer demand in July, Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo told analysts on a Monday call to discuss second-quarter earnings.
Hypermarcas posted an unexpected quarterly profit on Friday as strong sales and improving profit margins offset the impact of a currency swing on debt-servicing costs.
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing
April 6 An insurance unit of Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it has sued Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co to avoid having to cover asbestos-related injury claims that Goodyear said nothing about for seven years.
April 6 Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 169 jetliners in the first quarter, down from 176 in the same period a year earlier.