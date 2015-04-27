SAO PAULO, April 27 Brazil's Hypermarcas SA
plans to raise prices in July on its consumer goods
lineup for the second time this year, after gauging the impact
of a stronger dollar on its costs, Chief Executive Claudio
Bergamo said on Monday.
Higher prices will keep pressure on consumer inflation,
which rose over 8 percent in the 12 months through March to its
highest in over 11 years, and test the ability of Hypermarcas to
keep gaining market share amid slumping household demand.
Brazil's biggest generic drugmaker already raised prices for
its hygiene and beauty care portfolio by an average of 8 percent
this month, but Bergamo told analysts on a call that the price
hike had not factored in the current exchange rate.
The Brazilian currency tumbled around 17 percent
against the U.S. dollar in the first quarter to a nearly 12-year
low, but has rebounded almost 10 percent this month.
"We need to see where the exchange rate stabilizes," Bergamo
said on the conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings.
"We need to wait a bit, but over the course of the second
quarter we'll have better visibility. Then we'll decide on the
next price increase starting in July," he added.
Bergamo also reaffirmed that Hypermarcas would pass along to
consumers a higher industrial tax rate, known as IPI, on some
cosmetics, which the government announced earlier this year in
an attempt to close a federal budget gap.
"The whole (cosmetics) industry will entirely pass on the
IPI increase to the price of products," Bergamo said, adding
that its market-leading lineup of nail polishes could actually
win market share compared to more expensive rivals.
On Friday, Hypermarcas reported that first-quarter profit
was little changed from a year earlier, as higher sales from
more aggressive pricing were offset by higher costs.
(Reporting by Luciana Bruno and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris
Reese)