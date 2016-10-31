SAO PAULO Oct 31 Customers of Brazilian
drugmaker Hypermarcas SA are asking to delay payments
as the country's prolonged recession compromises their ability
to stay current on bills, Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo said
on Monday.
"Some clients have asked us to postpone payments on the
orders they placed. When that happens we add interest to the
bill," Bergamo said on an earnings call, without elaborating.
The company's accounts receivable rose to 1.196 billion
reais ($375.5 million) in September from 1.149 billion reais in
June.
Hypermarcas has weathered the recession by selling
operations to focus on pharmaceuticals and pay down debt.
That helped to more than double net income to 203 million reais
in the past quarter, according to a securities filing over the
weekend.
With a strong cash position following the 704 million reais
sale of its condom division to Reckitt Benckiser,
Hypermarcas is expected by analysts to continue returning money
to shareholders through stock buybacks and a possible dividend
increase.
Bergamo confirmed that a program to buy back 5 million
shares remained in place, but he said the company had no
immediate plans to increase its dividend.
Hypermarcas last year also received 3.8 billion reais from
the sale of its cosmetics unit to France's Coty.
The company is still seeking a buyer for its diaper
business, a segment the company put on sale in May 2015 as part
of its drive to refocus on drugmaking.
($1 = 3.1850 reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)