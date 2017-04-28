SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.

Hypermarcas said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization reached 349 million reais, growing 12.6 percent over the first quarter of last year.

Reuters reported on Monday that two families holding a combined 34 percent in Hypermarcas were considering options for their holdings, including a sale. Hypermarcas on Tuesday denied being in talks for a merger.

($1 = 3.17 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)