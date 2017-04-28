SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker
Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of
183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its
earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures
had boosted profits.
Hypermarcas said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization reached 349 million reais, growing 12.6 percent
over the first quarter of last year.
Reuters reported on Monday that two families holding a
combined 34 percent in Hypermarcas were considering options for
their holdings, including a sale. Hypermarcas on Tuesday denied
being in talks for a merger.
($1 = 3.17 reais)
