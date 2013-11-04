SAO PAULO Nov 4 Hypermarcas SA,
Brazil's biggest maker of generic drugs and hygiene products,
expects sales growth to stabilize at the end of a bumpy 2013,
its chief executive officer said on Monday.
Despite sharp swings in midyear demand, net revenue in the
first nine months of 2013 increased about 10 percent from a year
earlier, and CEO Claudio Bergamo told analysts he expected
growth to finish the year around that pace.
"We had a very erratic year for demand," Bergamo said on a
conference call on third-quarter earnings. "Some months it was
good; other months, not so good."
Still, he said he did not expect much of a change from the
overall 10 percent rate.
Shares of Hypermarcas rose 1.5 percent in Sao Paulo trading,
nearing a 30-month high.
Retailers and consumer goods makers in Brazil have faced a
roller coaster this year as high inflation and widespread
political protests prompted consumers to change their shopping
habits, even as a robust job market has supported their
purchasing power.
On Saturday, Hypermarcas' third-quarter earnings beat
analysts' estimates after revenue rose faster than expenses. Net
revenue was up 12 percent on an annual basis because of product
introductions and marketing campaigns that will continue in
coming quarters, Bergamo said.