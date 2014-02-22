SAO PAULO Feb 22 Fourth-quarter profit at
Brazilian consumer goods maker Hypermarcas slumped 56
percent from a year earlier as the financial cost of a weaker
currency and repurchases of bonds undercut higher sales and
improved operating results.
Net income was 54.9 million reais ($23.3 million) in the
three months ending Dec. 31 compared with 124.7 million reais in
the same period of 2012, the company said in a statement late
Friday.
Profit was in line with the average net income estimate of
56 million reais in a Reuters survey of six analysts. Net sales,
or sales minus sales taxes, rose 9 percent to 1.12 billion
reais, the same as the average Reuters estimate.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
23 percent to 252 million reais, in line with the average
forecast of 246 million reais.
Those gains were erased by 206.6 million reais of financial
costs, more than double the result of a year earlier. Financial
costs were inflated by the repurchase of $418.8 million, or 56
percent, of the company's $750 million of 6.5 percent bonds
maturing in 2021.
The company paid a $67.50 premium to investors for every
$1,000 face-value of bonds repurchased.
The impact on profit of the buyback was reduced by the sale
of assets related to the intellectual property of MSD-unit
brands, the company statement said.
The company also had to record financial losses related to
the increased real-currency value of dollar liabilities
resulting from the real's decline against the dollar in the
period. The average value of Brazil's real in the
quarter was 10 percent less than a year earlier.
($1 = 2.3527 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Jeb Blount
in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by James Dalgleish)