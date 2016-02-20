(Refiles to remove extraneous letters in first paragraph)
SAO PAULO Feb 20 Hypermarcas SA, the
largest Brazilian maker of over-the-counter medicines, posted a
strong fourth-quarter profit on Saturday after booking the first
payment from the sale of its beauty care division to Coty Inc
.
Net income more than tripled from a year earlier to 283
million reais ($70 million), according to a securities filing.
Hypermarcas began selling its portfolio of disposable
consumer goods last year to pay off debts and focus on
pharmaceuticals as Brazil's economy plunged into recession.
Net sales in the remaining operations grew 5.9 percent from
a year before, less than the 10.7 percent consumer inflation
last year. But it was enough to boost Hypermarcas' share of the
cooling market to 10.5 percent in 2015 from 9.9 in 2014.
Earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization fell 13 percent from a year
earlier to 206 million reais.
($1 = 4.02 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)