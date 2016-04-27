BRASILIA, April 27 Hypermarcas SA,
the largest Brazilian maker of over-the-counter medicines,
reported a strong first-quarter profit on Wednesday after
selling assets in non-core activities.
Net income jumped to 1.008 billion reais ($286.17 million),
up from 90.7 million reais a year earlier, according to a
securities filing.
Earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization rose 11.2 percent from a year
earlier to 310.3 million reais.
Hypermarcas began selling off businesses last year to pay
off debts and focus on pharmaceuticals as Brazil's economy
plunged into recession.
It sold its contraception division to Britain's Reckitt
Benckiser in January for 675 million reais, exited its
diapers unit and concluded the sale of its beauty care division
to Coty Inc in February.
($1 = 3.5224 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)