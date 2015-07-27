SAO PAULO, July 27 Brazilian consumer goods
maker Hypermarcas SA plans to raise prices again due
to a recent sharp depreciation of the local currency, Chief
Executive Claudio Bergamo said on a Monday conference call.
Hypermarcas has already hiked prices twice in 2015, adding
to the fastest consumer inflation in over 11 years. Concerns
about a likely recession and the government's slipping budget
target has weakened Brazil's currency, the real, more
than 20 percent this year, to a 12-year low.
(Reporting by Luciana Bruno and Brad Haynes)