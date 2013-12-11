(Removes reference to Brainfarma unit sale and repurchase)

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 10 Brazilian consumer goods and drug producer Hypermarcas SA will sell assets related to the production of certain drugs, according to a securities filing late Tuesday.

Hypermarcas said it had already reached an agreement with MSD Brazil Investments BV through which it would surrender rights to manufacture medicines marketed by MSD in exchange for $31 million. The medicines include Meticorten, Desalex, Claritin and Afrin.

The company will propose the transaction at an extraordinary shareholders meeting Dec. 27, Sao Paulo-based Hypermarcas said in the statement.

The transaction should be concluded at the beginning of 2014, and is subject to the fulfillment of certain contractual obligations, Hypermarcas said. (Reporting by Paulo Prada)