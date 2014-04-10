VIENNA, April 10 Nationalised Austrian bank Hypo
Alpe Adria expects to report a 2013 net loss of about
1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) under IFRS accounting rules, it
said in a statement on Thursday.
Under Austrian accounting rules, the loss will be around 2.7
billion euros, it said.
Hypo has received almost 5 billion euros in state aid since
2008 and plans to put about 18 billion euros worth of toxic
assets into a "bad bank" later this year.
($1 = 0.7234 Euros)
