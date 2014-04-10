* Expects 2013 net loss of 1.9 bln eur under IFRS rules
* Final results due on April 16
* Needs around 700 mln more of state aid this year
VIENNA, April 10 Nationalised Austrian bank Hypo
Alpe Adria expects to report a record net loss of
about 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) for 2013 under IFRS
accounting rules, it said on Thursday.
The bank is expected to have made large writedowns on its
Balkan banking network - which it expanded at breakneck speed in
the last decade and which is now up for sale - as well as on its
Italian operations.
Hypo has received almost 5 billion euros in state aid since
2008 and has said it needs around 700 million more to prop up
its balance sheet before putting about 18 billion euros worth of
toxic assets into a "bad bank" later this year.
Der Standard newspaper had reported in February, citing
government sources, that the lender would post a 2013 loss of
around 1.3 billion euros.
Under Austrian accounting rules, the 2013 loss will be
around 2.7 billion euros, Hypo said.
Hypo will publish its final 2013 results late on April 16
after a meeting of its supervisory board.
($1 = 0.7234 Euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
Erica Billingham)