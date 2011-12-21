VIENNA Dec 21 The Austrian government and banking regulators disagree over extra capital requirements at nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, Finance Minister Maria Fekter said in a magazine interview.

She also described investor Ronny Pecik's stake-building in Telekom Austria as an "unfriendly takeover" in an interview with Format magazine published on Wednesday.

The Austrian National Bank and FMA markets supervisor this year gave Hypo Alpe Adria a March 2012 deadline to raise around 1.5 billion euros ($1.97 billion) in fresh capital to strengthen its balance sheet and be able to absorb worst-case shocks.

Austria took control of Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse that could have shaken central and eastern Europe.

In the interview, Fekter cited a "large divergence" between the government and the regulators over Hypo's capital needs.

"I do not share the view of the two authorities of Hypo as an entirely normal private (sector) bank rather than a state-owned bank being reorganised. There were also massive differences over the valuation of property, assets and liabilities," she said.

She said the gap in perceptions ranged from 300 million to 1.5 billion euros, adding Hypo was in intensive talks with the central bank and FMA to resolve the row.

She ruled out as "the worst-case scenario" splitting Hypo into "good" and "bad" banks and then selling off the good part, which she said would saddle taxpayers with an expensive "disaster".

Asked about Telekom Austria, where Pecik and business partner Naguib Sawiris have secured a stake of nearly 16 percent via shares and options, Fekter said the government did not envision reducing the state's 28 percent stake.

"At the moment we are rather facing an unfriendly takeover," she said.

Pressed on the government's strategy, she said: "We will not convey our strategy over the media if under some circumstances a hostile rather than a friendly takeover looms. But that is for (state holding company) OeIAG to manage."

($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)