VIENNA Feb 28 Hypo Alpe Adria has five potential buyers for its Balkan network, the bulk of its remaining business after it sold its Austrian operations, its chief executive said in a newspaper article published on Friday.

Austria is trying to decide how to wind down the loss-making bank, which it nationalised in 2009. It has provided 4.8 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in aid and guarantees so far.

CEO Alexander Picker told Austria's Kurier there were five parties seriously interested in buying the bank and that the deadline for binding offers had been extended until April.

He said the constant debate over whether to let Hypo go insolvent would "naturally put pressure on the price" it could get for the Balkan network, which was worth more than a billion euros on its books.

Picker said if the sale was not successful, an alternative could be to list the Balkan network on the stock exchange in London or Warsaw, and that the bank was exploring this idea in parallel with the sales process.

The Hypo CEO said he was against bailing in holders of bonds backed by the province of Carinthia - an idea that has been mooted by Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger.

"These are gilt-edged papers. I don't see how one can force the bondholders to take part, because these investors also bought the good reputation of the province. The image of Austria would suffer greatly," he said. ($1 = 0.7309 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Louise Ireland)