VIENNA May 13 An Austrian court has upheld a ruling against BayernLB which had sought compensation from a staff foundation at Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria over its ill-fated acquisition of Hypo eight years ago.

BayernLB had sought 10 million euros ($11 million) in the MAPS case, a relatively small amount when compared with the billions of euros at stake in a string of other court cases concerning the German bank's purchase of the Austrian lender and its subsequent nationalisation.

A Munich court ordered Hypo's "bad bank" Heta to repay loans to BayernLB in a surprise ruling on Friday that hands the German state-controlled lender a partial victory in its efforts to recoup 2.4 billion euros.

Vienna's commercial court in December had already ruled against BayernLB in the MAPS case, but BayernLB had tried to reverse the decision. A higher Vienna court on Wednesday upheld the ruling, its spokesman said.

There could be a further revision of the case due to the size of the contested sum and if a superior court decides that there had been any prior judicial misjudgement, the spokesman said. ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Greg Mahlich)