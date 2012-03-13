(Deletes reference to IFRS profit "before tax" after bank corrects)

VIENNA, March 13 Hypo Alpe Adria won't make payments on supplementary and hybrid capital instruments for 2011 because it posted an annual loss under Austrian accounting rules, the nationalised lender said.

"As claims to the payment of interest warrants (coupons) related to the supplementary and hybrid capital instruments conditional to profits are depending on the UGB-based result of Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank International AG, the bank has to inform that no payments for 2011 can be made," it said on Tuesday.

Under IFRS accounting standards it swung to a group profit of 69.3 million euros ($91 million) before minorities from a loss of 1.08 billion in 2010. The profit included a 126 million euro one-off fair-value gain on its own debt.

Under Austrian standards -- which do not allow such fair-value gains -- it lost 165 million euros in 2011, it said. ($1 = 0.7610 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields)