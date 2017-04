FRANKFURT, March 21 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria Bank International AG said on Friday it needed 1.43 billion euros ($2 billion) of capital to cover its funding needs through September.

The bank had said earlier that it needed more state funds to keep its capital at the minimum levels allowed by banking regulation. It has already received 4.8 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in state aid since 2008.

($1 = 0.7255 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)