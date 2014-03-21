FRANKFURT, March 21 Nationalised Austrian lender
Hypo Alpe Adria Bank International AG said it needed
more state funds to keep its capital at the minimum levels
allowed by banking regulation.
The bank, which has already got 4.8 billion euros ($6.6
billion) in state aid since 2008, said it found that it needed
to take further writedowns for the fiscal year 2013 that would
push its capital ratios below the regulatory threshold.
Hypo Alpe Adria had already warned earlier this month that
it may need more state capital to be able to draw up its 2013
financial results.
($1 = 0.7255 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)