* Hypo Alpe Adria says needs 1.43 bln euros
* Says that sum would cover capital needs through September
* Needs money to maintain minimum regulatory capital levels
* Finance ministry says decision to be made in coming weeks
(Adds company comment, finance minister comment, background)
FRANKFURT/VIENNA, March 21 Nationalised Austrian
lender Hypo Alpe Adria Bank International AG asked
the government on Friday for another 1.43 billion euros ($2
billion) in emergency funds to cover its capital needs through
September.
The bank earlier this month signalled the need for an
unspecified amount of money to cope with writedowns and maintain
minimum capital levels required by regulators until it transfers
billions of euros worth of assets to a "bad bank" later this
year.
The new request takes to around 6.2 billion euros the total
aid the bank will have asked for or received since the financial
crisis. The bank has received 4.8 billion euros in state aid
since the crisis started in 2008.
"We informed the federal ministry about this calculation and
asked for more intensive talks about ways to comply with
regulatory capital rules," Chief Executive Alexander Picker said
in a statement on Friday.
Austria nationalised Hypo in 2009 to avoid a failure that
would have sent shockwaves across the region, and it finally
ruled out the possibility of letting it go bust this month.
Instead, the government will wind down the bank via a "bad
bank" that will take on 18 billion euros of Hypo assets, but it
will take months until the wind-down facility is set up.
Earlier this month, Austria approved a capital injection for
Hypo.
The finance ministry said on Friday a final decision on
whether and how Hypo would receive financial support would be
made in the coming weeks.
"Fresh money will only be paid once there is complete
clarity on how it will be used," Finance Minister Michael
Spindelegger said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7255 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
Thomas Atkins and Erica Billingham)