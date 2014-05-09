VIENNA May 9 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo
Alpe Adria has attracted at least two suitors for its
Balkans network in a sale ordered by the European Commision,
four sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters.
Binding offers in the sale, being run by Deutsche Bank
, were due on Friday.
They were unlikely to exceed book value of 500 million euros
($693 million), Hypo's chief executive said last month.
Hypo is keen to have at least two bidders for the entire
network - in addition to other offers for individual parts of
the network - to be able to generate competition.
"It looks good that there are at least two," one source
close to the sale said.
Hypo and Deutsche declined to comment on the sale process.
The EU has ordered Hypo's network of banks and leasing
operations in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro
to be sold by mid-2015.
The southeastern Europe (SEE) business lost 286 million
euros in 2013 after booking 340 million euros in risk
provisions.
It had 8.6 billion euros in total assets, a 6.4 billion euro
loan book, 4.1 billion in deposits and a non-performing loan
ratio of 12.3 percent at the end of last year.
Hypo Chief Executive Alexander Picker said last month the
deal could wrap up by year's end. Financial and strategic
suitors - including some keen on the whole business - were in
the hunt for the network, he said.
The question is how low the Austrian government was prepared
to go to get a sale out the door.
Picker, in charge of splitting Hypo into good and bad parts
as it is wound down at a cost to taxpayers of up to 4 billion
euros, had fought in vain to avoid writing down the SEE unit,
which it sees as its prime asset, in 2013 accounts.
Auditors refused to go along with his argument that a
markdown would undermine the price Hypo can get.
($1 = 0.7214 Euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Angelika Gruber and Michael
Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)