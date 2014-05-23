VIENNA May 23 Austria appointed five new
supervisory board members at nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria
on Friday, drawing on two top German bankers as it
puts in a new team to tackle the ailing lender's problems with a
fresh eye.
Austria in March had picked ex-Dresdner Bank chief and
restructuring expert Herbert Walter as Hypo's new chairman.
Its annual meeting on Friday officially installed him along
with four others: former Commerzbank risk expert Wolfgang
Hartmann, former Austrian savings bank association head Alois
Hochegger, former trucking group head Regina Friedrich and IT
specialist Christine Sumper-Billinger.
Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger, who had flagged on
Tuesday that new board members were coming, said the team would
make the board more professional and less political while it
safeguards the interests of taxpayers.
Hypo, which was nationalised in 2009 after a decade of
over-ambitious expansion in the Balkans pushed it to the brink
of bankruptcy, has cost Austrian taxpayers more than 5 billion
euros ($6.8 billion) in state aid so far.
The costs of winding it down are estimated at another 4
billion euros this year, pushing Austria's public debt to a
record 79.2 percent of gross domestic product and nearly
doubling the budget deficit to 2.7 percent of GDP.
Walter replaces Rudolf Scholten, the bank's caretaker
chairman since February, when ex-central banker Klaus Liebscher
threw in the towel over continual, public criticism of how the
bank was run and plans for its future.
Liebscher took over last June from Johannes Ditz, who quit
over differences with the government over the bank's strategy.
($1 = 0.7323 Euros)
