VIENNA Dec 10 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo
Alpe Adria will not make profits this year or next as it tries
to shrink its way back to financial health in a tough economic
environment, Chief Executive Gottwald Kranebitter told a
newspaper.
He also told WirtschaftsBlatt in an interview printed on
Monday that divesting its southeastern Europe network remained a
tough task while the sale of its Austrian banking business
depended on finding suitable buyers.
Austria took control of Hypo from Germany's BayernLB in 2009
to avoid a collapse that could have shaken the entire central
and eastern Europe region, but Hypo and other banks in full or
part state ownership remain a drag on public finances.
Under regulators' orders, Hypo sold hybrid debt and is
getting another 500 million euro ($646 million) cash injection
for the state to shore up its balance sheet by 1.5 billion euros
by year's end.
Kranebitter told the newspaper that 2013 would be "a very
difficult year" for Hypo, whose goal was to keep its portfolio
of bad loans steady despite worsening economic headwinds.
Hypo aims to break even at the operational level this year
and next, but he added: "It is illusory to expect profits from
us."
The deadline for expressions of interest in Hypo's
southeastern Europe bank network expired last week. "There are
interested parties but we will have a long way to go for a
sale," Kranebitter said.
As for the planned sale of its Austrian bank business, he
said: "The chances are good that we get into the home straight
in 2013. It is less a matter of price as of whether there are
buyers who are placed to buy a bank."
($1 = 0.7735 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)