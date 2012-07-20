VIENNA, July 20 Hypo Alpe Adria's chief executive dismissed as speculation a magazine report that his nationalised bank could require as much as 5 billion euros ($6.13 billion) in additional state aid should its restructuring plan go off the rails.

Citing confidential reports from lenders and the central bank to the Vienna government and restructuring plans filed with the European Commission, Format said Hypo could need another 2 billion from the state or 5 billion in a worst-case scenario.

Gottwald Kranebitter acknowledged to reporters the bank had drawn up many scenarios as required by EU bailout rules but declined to give details and said its revamp was on track.

Asked about Format's report that the bank had budgeted a 2012 loss of 281 million euros and could lose a cumulative 793 million by 2016, Kranebitter said: "The numbers given there are absolutely worst case."

Format said the losses could be even wider should Hypo be unable to sell as planned its Austrian and Italian banking units in 2014 and its southeastern Europe banking network in 2015.

State-owned banks' need for more capital is a key point for ratings agencies when judging Austria's creditworthiness. Standard & Poor's stripped Austria of its coveted AAA in January and Moody's has warned it might follow suit.

Austria nationalised troubled lenders Hypo Alpe Adria and Kommunalkredit as the 2008/2009 economic crisis raged and this year took a 43 percent stake in Volksbanken AG.

Austria took control of Hypo to avoid a collapse that could have shaken central and eastern Europe. The central bank and markets watchdog FMA have told Hypo to raise around 1.5 billion in capital by year's end to absorb potential shocks.

Kranebitter said the final calculation of what extra capital it needs depended on a further review by Austrian regulators this year that would determine exactly what capital ratio Hypo required and how long it would get to meet the target.

He said estimates for costs to taxpayers should the group be liquidated were largely irrelevant because the bank was making good progress on its revamp despite worse-than-expected economic headwinds.

"Our scenario is very clearly a scenario of continuing operations," he said.

In a separate newspaper interview, Finance Minister Maria Fekter rejected the idea of creating a giant "bad bank" to handle toxic assets of completely or partly nationalised lenders.

($1 = 0.8156 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell)