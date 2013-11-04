* Chairman denies reports of imminent government meeting
* Says liquidation, insolvency scenarios not options
* Public finances face more hits from nationalised bank
(Adds quotes and background)
VIENNA, Nov 4 Liquidating nationalised Austrian
lender Hypo Alpe Adria is not an option as the state
tries to wind down non-core parts of the bank, its chairman said
on Monday.
"A liquidation of the bank or other insolvency scenarios are
in any event not part of the model calculations," Klaus
Liebscher, also head of a state task force on dealing with
loss-making Hypo, said in a statement.
He was referring to scenarios his panel is drawing up to
address the way forward for Hypo, whose capital needs threaten
to disrupt Austria's drive to cut public debt and budget
deficits.
Liebscher denied media reports that the task force would
present its suggestions to political leaders by mid-week.
"Our work is in the final stage. The quality - not the speed
- of the proposals is decisive," he said, stressing the goal was
protecting public finances as much as possible while creating a
sustainable structure for further restructuring.
The government had to take over Hypo in 2009 to avoid a
collapse with regional implications.
It has already provided more than 3 billion euros ($4
billion) in state aid to the bank, whose unbridled growth
fuelled by public guarantees from its home province of Carinthia
drove it to the brink of insolvency.
Austria's central bank last month denied a newspaper report
that Hypo could need as much as 17 billion euros in fresh aid.
Austria said in September Hypo's sell-off could cost
taxpayers up to 5.4 billion euros in fresh capital by 2017.
What to do with Hypo has been left hanging as the two big
parties that have dominated post-war politics try to negotiate a
new coalition accord after Sept. 29 elections that chopped their
combined majority and strengthened the eurosceptic right.
Hypo's capital needs and debt repayment requirements will
affect the 2014 budget, which is still being negotiated.
The previous government said the Hypo disaster would not
throw it off course or force it to adopt austerity measures as
it tried to balance the budget by 2016.
Finance Minister Maria Fekter has resisted calls for Hypo's
toxic assets to be put into a state-owned "bad bank", hoping
instead to set up a privately owned vehicle for its non-core
assets so its debts do not count as state debt.
Hypo has so far agreed to sell its Austrian operating unit
and has halted business at its Italian subsidiary. Its prime
asset, its Balkans network, must be sold by 2015.
($1 = 0.7414 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)