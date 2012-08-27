VIENNA Aug 27 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria is asking the European Commision for more time to divest banking units so it does not have to accept fire-sale prices, its chairman told a newspaper.

"We are negotiating longer deadlines so that we do not have to sell under pressure and will be able to raise at least the book value," Johannes Ditz told the Kurier daily in an interview printed on Monday.

Austria nationalised Hypo in 2009 to prevent a collapse that would have sent shock waves through emerging Europe. Normally the EU gives nationalised banks five years to be reprivatised, but Ditz expected only a third of its healthy banking units to have been sold by the end of 2014, according to the paper.

Hypo in May launched the sale of its southeastern Europe banking network by picking Deutsche Bank to run a deal it hopes will raise at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion), but any bank sale is hard in tough market conditions.

It wants to divest banking units in Austria and Italy as well but sees the banking network in former Yugoslavia as the pearl among its assets.

The group is in the midst of a regulatory review that will determine how much extra capital it needs and by when, a decision that could force it to seek more state aid.

($1 = 0.7989 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)