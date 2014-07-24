BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
VIENNA, July 24 Austria's upper house of parliament passed a law on Thursday that will wipe out the claims of subordinated debt holders in Hypo Alpe Adria .
The law, which enters uncharted territory for debt markets because the creditors had guarantees from Hypo's home province, had been expected to pass after being approved by the lower house of parliament earlier this month. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jane Baird)
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged on Monday shipping conglomerate Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and its former chief financial officer Myles Itkin with failing to recognize some $512 million in tax liabilities.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to "promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of debt for equity.