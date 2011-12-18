FRANKFURT Dec 18 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria plans to sell its banking network in southeastern Europe sooner than planned, its chief executive told a magazine, as the bank struggles to find buyers for units in Austria and Italy.

"We will prepare the network for a sale by mid-2012. Originally, we had planned to do it later. But the current situation does not allow us to stick to dogmas," Gottwald Kranebitter was quoted as saying by Austrian magazine trend.

He said he hoped interested parties would buy the assets at book value but did not elaborate further on the value.

The bank in October said it had put on hold the sale of banking units in Austria and Italy given depressed prices for such assets.

Hypo Alpe Adria has been trying to extend a March 2012 deadline for raising around 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in fresh capital that regulators propose it would need to strengthen its balance sheet as well as to absorb worst-case shocks.

Austria took control of Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse that could have shaken central and eastern Europe. ($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)