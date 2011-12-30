FRANKFURT Dec 30 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has been given nine months longer to raise about 1.5 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in fresh capital to meet regulators' demands.

The lender said on Friday that the deadline has been extended from next March 31 until the end of 2012.

Austria took control of Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse that could have shaken central and eastern Europe.

The Austrian National Bank and markets supervisor FMA told Hypo to raise capital to absorb worst-case shocks, but it sought to extend the deadline after weak capital markets prompted it to put planned asset sales on hold.

