FRANKFURT, March 30 German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has received more than ten expressions of interest from potential buyers in the lender which seeks to be sold within a year.
VIENNA, June 25 Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria's Italian unit's headquarters were searched on Tuesday by tax authorities, the bank said.
"Hypo Alpe Adria Bank SpA confirms that today, within the well known framework of investigations regarding indexed lease contracts, the tax police are carrying out...a search in the HQ," a bank statement said.
It said it had already conducted thorough internal investigations in the matter and taken internal disciplinary measures after detecting irregularities which have been reported to prosecutors. (Reporting by Michael Shields)
RABAT, March 30 Moroccan lender BMCE Bank of Africa said on Thursday its 2016 net profit rose 4 percent to a record 2 billion dirhams ($204 million) thanks to rising margins and commission income.
SHANGHAI, March 30 The cost of borrowing short-term cash against bonds at China's stock exchanges more than tripled to as much as 32 percent on Thursday as smaller financial institutions scrambled for funds before a central bank health-check on the banking industry.