VIENNA Oct 1 Financier Ronny Pecik may make an offer for Hypo Alpe Adria's Balkans banking network, the nationalised lender's prime asset, the Kurier newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Pecik, best known for selling his stake in Telekom Austria last year to Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

But the Austria Press Agency (APA) quoted him as denying the report. "I am not interested. I don't want to buy a bank," APA quoted him as saying.

Hypo Alpe Adria said it had not even opened its data room yet ahead of a sale process that the European Commission has ruled must wrap up by the end of 2015.

"We have a clearly defined bidding process and several interested parties," a Hypo spokesman said in response to a question specifically about whether Pecik might bid. "The next steps are opening the data room and direct talks."

Kurier cited unnamed "banking experts" as saying Pecik would bid by the end of this year for the six Balkans banking units. It said the bank wanted between 800 million and 900 million euros - about $1 billion - for the businesses. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Georgina Prodhan and Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland; Editing by Louise Ireland)