EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
ALPBACH, Austria Aug 28 Nationalised Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria swung to a first-half loss of 859.8 million euros ($1.15 billion), leaving a gap in its capital that will be filled with another injection of funds from the state once the European Commission approves more aid, the bank said on Wednesday.
"The parent institution Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank International AG is 618.8 million euros short of meeting minimum legal (capital) requirements," the bank said.
"The capital measure of 700.0 million euros necessary to remedy this shortfall was resolved on 23 July 2013 by the general shareholders' meeting and will be implemented immediately following a positive state aid decision by the European Commission" due by autumn, it added. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has