* Sanjeev Kanoria's Anadi Financial Holdings to pay 65.5 mln eur

* Deal subject to regulatory approval

* First step in Hypo sale of operating units (Adds Hypo comments, background)

VIENNA, May 31 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has agreed to sell its domestic banking unit to investor Sanjeev Kanoria for 65.5 million euros ($85.5 million), it said on Friday.

The sale - the first step in the bank's campaign to divest operating units under pressure from the European Commission - is subject to regulatory approval, it added.

London-based Kanoria, 49, is the brother of Hemant Kanoria, chairman of Indian group SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd , which had been named by Austrian media as a potential buyer of the bank.

The SREI group will provide strategic and financial expertise through a service agreement, the statement said.

Sanjeev Kanoria is a doctor and businessman who has worked as a consultant for McKinsey & Co.

"New products, additional markets and fostering the core region are the aims of our engagement," he said in the statement.

"Despite extremely difficult market conditions throughout Europe, we have been able to take an important step in the privatisation process following the permanent restructuring of our Austrian subsidiary," group Chief Executive Gottwald Kranebitter said.

"The investor is not only the clearly best bidder, but also has first-class experience in international business and convincing connections to leading financial organisations."

Hypo Alpe Adria Bank has a 4 billion euro balance sheet, 450 staff and made a 2012 operating profit of 17 million euros.

Existing guarantees to the unit from its home Austrian province of Carinthia are unaffected by the sale, it said.

Hypo said the transaction was supported by the professional services of JP Morgan's network and TJP Advisory and Management Services represented by Klaus Requat. Legal counsels were Eisenberger und Herzog and Wolf Theiss. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anthony Barker and Patrick Graham)