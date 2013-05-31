BRIEF-Dena Bank cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017
VIENNA May 31 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has agreed to sell its domestic banking unit to investor Sanjeev Kanoria for 65.5 million euros ($85.5 million), it said on Friday.
The sale is subject to regulatory approval, it added. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anthony Barker)
WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.