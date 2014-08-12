BRIEF-Bonava Q1 net sales rise to SEK 2.90 billion
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 2.90 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.88 BILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 12 Hypoport AG : * Says approves share repurchase programme * Says has decided to repurchase up to 60,000 of the company's own shares
exclusively through the stock market * Says maximum volume of shares that may be repurchased during the buy-back
programme has been set at 1,000 shares per day * Says maximum price per share has been set to no more than EUR 13.00
(excluding purchase-related costs) * Says repurchase of shares will commence no sooner than 18 August 2014 and
will be completed by no later than 31 December 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
LONDON, April 27 Storebrand, Norway's largest private pension fund, on Thursday launched two new fossil-free funds and called on the government to cut the nation's exposure to coal and other fossil fuels.