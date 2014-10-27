Oct 27 Hypoport AG :
* Says private clients division: value of loans brokered and
insurance portfolio continue to grow
* Says volume of new loans brokered in Hypoport AG's private
clients division under its main brand, Dr. Klein, up by 15.7 pct
year on year to 4.69 billion euros in nine months 2014
* Says insurance portfolio managed by Dr. Klein grew by 14.7
pct in first three quarters to 116.0 million euros
* Says mortgage finance - largest product segment - grew in
first nine months by 15.2 pct compared with same period of last
year from 3.77 billion euros to 4.34 billion euros
* Says volume of new insurance business brokered in first
nine months of this year shrank by further 20.3 pct, falling to
12.6 million euros
