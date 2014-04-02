FRANKFURT, April 2 State-rescued German bank Hypo Real Estate sees greater returns from a sale of Depfa Bank than from winding down the public finance specialist despite a recent deterioration of its profitability, a presentation showed.

"The achievable purchase price is more advantageous than winding down the assets under the government's control", Hypo Real Estate said in a presentation that it prepared for the German government and that was obtained by Reuters.

Hypo Real Estate has to sell Depfa by the end of 2014 and its Deutsche Pfandbriefbank arm by 2015 as a condition of the European Commission's approval of its state bailout. According to the presentation, it has received workable offers.

Depfa posted a pretax loss of 20 million euros ($27.6 million) in 2013 but had a net profit of 36 million, the presentation showed.

