FRANKFURT Aug 25 Hypo Real Estate (HRE) plans
to start a bidding process in the next few weeks to sell its
public finance specialist unit, Depfa, German magazine Der
Spiegel said, without saying where it obtained the information
or what that process entailed.
Possible buyers for the state-rescued German bank are
financial investors and non-European banks, Der Spiegel said.
Reuters reported in May that HRE had appointed
Citi to organise the sale, which it must complete by the
end of 2014 as a condition for the European Commission's
approval of its bailout.
HRE plans to start the sale of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
in 2014, Der Spiegel reported.