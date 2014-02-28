BRIEF-GAM launches new share buy-back programme
* Says to launch new three-year share buy-back programme to repurchase up to 16 million shares
FRANKFURT Feb 28 German nationalised lender Hypo Real Estate said on Friday that a list of bidders for public finance specialist Depfa Bank had been selected and that a sale was possible by July.
HRE said it and the Financial Market Stabilisation Agency, which manages German bank rescue fund SoFFin, had selected a number of bidders and that negotiations with them would continue.
"The process is on track for a possible signing of a transaction in the first half of this year," HRE said in a statement.
Germany nationalised ailing Hypo Real Estate in 2009 after it injected 10 billion euros ($13.68 billion) of capital and provided 145 billion euros in liquidity guarantees. As part of the bailout terms agreed with the European Union, HRE agreed to sell Depfa. ($1 = 0.7309 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.