BERLIN Nov 7 Germany's HypoVereinsbank plans to weed out jobs in management as the lender faces a cost-cutting structural overhaul, Spiegel Online reported, citing internal documents.

The subsidiary of Italy's UniCredit is about to start talks with labor unions on the changes that may erase many jobs of branch managers, the magazine reported, citing a paper entitled "Gold."

The paper doesn't include details on the number of layoffs or planned cost savings, according to Spiegel Online. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)