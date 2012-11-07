Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
BERLIN Nov 7 Germany's HypoVereinsbank plans to weed out jobs in management as the lender faces a cost-cutting structural overhaul, Spiegel Online reported, citing internal documents.
The subsidiary of Italy's UniCredit is about to start talks with labor unions on the changes that may erase many jobs of branch managers, the magazine reported, citing a paper entitled "Gold."
The paper doesn't include details on the number of layoffs or planned cost savings, according to Spiegel Online. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.