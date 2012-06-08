OSLO, June 8 Around 6,000 lawsuits have been filed against Norway-based aluminium firm Norsk Hydro in a Brazilian small-claims court in relation to a 2009 water spill at an alumina refinery, the firm said on Friday.

"The lawsuits, about 6,000 in total, have been submitted before a small-claims court in Barcarena, in the state of Pará, but have still not been served to (subsidiary) Alunorte, where Hydro increased its ownership interest from 34 to 91 percent in 2011," it said in a statement.

"Hydro is not yet familiar with the details of the new cases... (and) the court has informally notified us that due to the holiday season, it could still take several weeks before we are formally served with all the lawsuits." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)