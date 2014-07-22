BRIEF-Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider
July 22 Hyrican Informationssysteme AG : * Says FY net income EUR 676,000 (previous year: 341,000 euros) * Says FY revenue of EUR 32.0 million (year ago: EUR 29.4 million) * Says to propose FY dividend of 0.04 euros per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 17 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as investors largely kept to the sidelines following a disappointing start to the earnings season last week after Infosys Ltd issued a lower-than-expected revenue guidance.