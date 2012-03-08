By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG, March 8 Hong Kong property
developer and landlord, Hysan Development Co Ltd, on
Thursday said its chief executive, Gerry Yim, will resign
effective May 14 and the founding Lee family is resuming active
management of the company.
Irene Lee Yun-Lien, currently non-executive chairman of the
board, is assuming an executive role with the company
immediately, the company said.
"It has been a tradition of the family to have an executive
chair that showed the involvement of the family," Lee told
reporters at a briefing.
She is taking the post after returning to Hong Kong a year
ago, having held senior positions in investment banking in
Australia.
The company said its board would review whether to name a
replacement for the chief executive.
"In the past we have had an executive chair and have had the
CEO rolled into one role," Lee said. "We know that is not
international best practice. We will have to review that."
In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, the company
said Yim was resigning to "pursue personal goals." Yim, who
previously held senior positions with newspaper company, Sing
Tao, and the ports arm of Hutchison Whampoa,
told reporters he would leave the real estate industry.
"I will not be joining a property company anytime soon," he
said.
The company on Thursday reported underlying profit rose 14.1
percent in 2011, compared with the previous year, to HK$1.3
billion ($167.45 million). Revenue rose 9
percent to HK$1.9 billion thanks to stronger occupancy and
higher rents.
Hysan Development this year plans to open Hysan Place, a
40-floor retail and office building in Causeway Bay, one of Hong
Kong's busiest shopping districts. It has leased five floors of
office space to KPMG.
"We are launching a very very important asset in our
portfolio," Lee said, adding that the building, which is highly
rated in terms of its reduced environmental impact, represents
an "evolution" of the company.
Yim, who was the first outsider to run Hysan when he took
over as chief executive in March 2010, told Reuters in an
interview last November that the company expected an 8-9 percent
rise in commercial rents in Causeway Bay, where its portfolio is
concentrated.
Hysan shares fell 1.2 percent on Thursday after the company
announced the management change and results during the midday
trading break. That bucked a 1.8 percent rise in the Hang Seng
Property and Construction sub-index.