HONG KONG, March 8 Hong Kong property developer and landlord, Hysan Development Co Ltd, on Thursday said its chief executive, Gerry Yim, will resign effective May 14 and the founding Lee family is resuming active management of the company.

Irene Lee Yun-Lien, currently non-executive chairman of the board, is assuming an executive role with the company immediately, the company said.

"It has been a tradition of the family to have an executive chair that showed the involvement of the family," Lee told reporters at a briefing.

She is taking the post after returning to Hong Kong a year ago, having held senior positions in investment banking in Australia.

The company said its board would review whether to name a replacement for the chief executive.

"In the past we have had an executive chair and have had the CEO rolled into one role," Lee said. "We know that is not international best practice. We will have to review that."

In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, the company said Yim was resigning to "pursue personal goals." Yim, who previously held senior positions with newspaper company, Sing Tao, and the ports arm of Hutchison Whampoa, told reporters he would leave the real estate industry.

"I will not be joining a property company anytime soon," he said.

The company on Thursday reported underlying profit rose 14.1 percent in 2011, compared with the previous year, to HK$1.3 billion ($167.45 million). Revenue rose 9 percent to HK$1.9 billion thanks to stronger occupancy and higher rents.

Hysan Development this year plans to open Hysan Place, a 40-floor retail and office building in Causeway Bay, one of Hong Kong's busiest shopping districts. It has leased five floors of office space to KPMG.

"We are launching a very very important asset in our portfolio," Lee said, adding that the building, which is highly rated in terms of its reduced environmental impact, represents an "evolution" of the company.

Yim, who was the first outsider to run Hysan when he took over as chief executive in March 2010, told Reuters in an interview last November that the company expected an 8-9 percent rise in commercial rents in Causeway Bay, where its portfolio is concentrated.

Hysan shares fell 1.2 percent on Thursday after the company announced the management change and results during the midday trading break. That bucked a 1.8 percent rise in the Hang Seng Property and Construction sub-index.