April 30 Hyundai Motor Co will from September add a third shift of around 900 workers at its only U.S. plant, the South Korean firm said on Monday, as it looks to meet growing demand for its vehicles in the country.

Hyundai has upgraded its 2012 sales goals in the United States after an unexpectedly strong first quarter, with the auto sector remaining a bright spot in a dull economy.

The company increased its U.S. sales by 15 percent in January-March, edging the overall market's 14 percent gain, but its market share slipped to 4.7 percent from 5.1 percent as its stretched production capacity meant it couldn't readily boost output.

Hyundai, currently the No. 7 automaker in the U.S. market by sales, said it wants to increase its American production by 20,000 vehicles in 2012.

The firm will add 877 jobs new jobs, bringing total staff at its plant in Montgomery, Alabama to around 3,000.

Once derided for its poor quality, boxy cars, Hyundai, under Chairman Chung Mong-koo, has moved up the quality ladder and is envied by rivals for offering stylish models at affordable prices even during an industry downturn.

The company also builds some of its cars in the U.S. at its sister company Kia Motor's plant in neighboring Georgia.

Hyundai in 2012 increased U.S. sales by 20 percent to 645,691 cars and has said sales may top 700,000 for the year.