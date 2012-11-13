(Corrects phrasing in 15th paragraph to show growth in U.S.
By Henry Foy and Hyunjoo Jin
SRIPERUMBUDUR, India/SEOUL, Nov 12 Running
around the clock and selling everything it can build, Hyundai
Motor's Indian factory is bursting at the seams. But
as demand grows and rivals scale up, the car maker has chosen to
take its foot off the pedal.
Hyundai's strategic decision to focus on quality over
quantity, even as its production lines are stretched in India
and elsewhere, risks losing hard-won market share and is forcing
it to divert output from its plant outside Chennai away from
exports to other high-growth markets to meet domestic demand.
The South Korean firm, with affiliate Kia Motors
, has surged to the No. 5 spot in the global
automaker rankings by offering stylish models at affordable
prices.
That formula has been especially successful in emerging
countries such as India, where it is No.2 by market share.
The decision to slow down was prompted by fears a growing
reputation for well-built cars could suffer in a headlong dash
to churn out more vehicles, but it has sparked rumbles of
discontent among some executives at the South Korean firm.
"Our operations all over the world are calling for more
cars. Executives tell the chairman that capacity should be
expanded because they have to sell more cars," a senior Hyundai
executive in Seoul told Reuters.
"But the chairman says, 'What are you talking about? We have
enough capacity. What we need now is stability'," he said,
speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the
issue.
The chairman is Chung Mong-koo, whose father Chung Ju-yung
founded the Hyundai Group "chaebol", as South Korea's powerful
conglomerates are known.
THE SAMSUNG MODEL
Hyundai, which, does not yet enjoy the same sort of name
cachet as Toyota or Volkswagen, aims to
emulate the success of compatriot electronics giant Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, which evolved from a maker of
cheaper goods into a powerful global brand in its own right.
To that end, Chung has quietly shifted strategy in recent
years to put capacity expansion in the backseat and instead
focus on building Hyundai's brand and reputation for quality.
"In the past, pushed for building more factories,
but executives said it would be difficult to sell cars because
of quality issues," said the executive in Seoul.
"Now, there is a push from the bottom. Executives now say
they can sell more cars."
The move is "motivated by the chairman's effort to keep
Hyundai from making the mistake Toyota made", another source
said, referring to a perception that the Japanese automaker lost
control of engineering discipline and manufacturing quality
during the 2000s, as it expanded too aggressively and its global
capacity climbed well above 8 million vehicles a year.
Plans to build a factory in Indonesia, another emerging
market with large growth potential, were scrapped due to Chung's
decree, the source told Reuters.
The expansion freeze has already crimped sales growth in the
United States. Hyundai's U .S. sales expanded just 8 percent from
January to October this year from the same period a year
earlier, l es s than half the 20 percent growth achieved in 2011.
Hyundai shares fell 11 percent in October alone, in part on
concerns over slower growth.
"Investors are concerned that Hyundai's sales volume will
not increase much next year because of its limited production
capacity," said Jung Sung-man, a fund manager at Plus Asset
Management in Seoul. "But Hyundai's growth engine will not
stall. Hyundai has piled up cash enough to build new plants."
STRATEGIC GAMBLE
At its factory 50 km (30 miles) outside Chennai in southern
India, a steady stream of buses ferries about 2,000 workers to
and from the plant as three shifts run around the clock.
Hyundai doubled annual capacity at the plant to 600,000 cars
in 2008, and was operating at full tilt within three years.
In 2009, it exported nearly half of its Indian production to
markets in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East, but only 40
percent last year.
Next year, overseas shipments, including to high growth
markets such as South Africa and Mexico, will likely account for
just 35 percent of India production, the plant's production
manager told Reuters, as local demand absorbs output.
Capping capacity to focus on quality might be a shrewd move
in Europe and other markets where growth is stalling. But in
fast-growing lower-priced markets such as India, analysts
question whether remodelling itself as a more upmarket brand is
the right way for Hyundai to go.
"Hyundai has worked well in India because they offered
feature-rich products at the right pricing," said Deepesh
Rathore, managing director for India at research firm IHS
Automotive. "I'm not very convinced about their argument."
Cheap, small cars predominate in India. Market leader Maruti
Suzuki's Alto, the world's biggest-selling small car,
starts at around $4,500, and Hyundai's success in the country is
built on its low-cost Santro and i10 models.
Its 14 percent share of India's passenger vehicle market
exceeds that of General Motors, Volkswagen,
Ford and Nissan combined.
But as rivals scale up to meet a forecast doubling in Indian
sales to 4.9 million by 2016, according to IHS Automotive,
Hyundai will be stuck at its existing capacity for the
foreseeable future.
"Right now there are no plans," said R. Sethuraman, director
of finance and corporate affairs at Hyundai India. "A balancing
act has to be done globally."
Hyundai's share of the passenger vehicle market has slipped
from around 15.8 percent in 2008 to 14.4 percent in the six
months through September this year, according to the Society of
Indian Automobile Manufacturers, even as it cuts back on export
volumes from a peak in 2009.
Meanwhile, Maruti is spending 40 billion rupees ($744
million) to increase capacity by 250,000 cars by 2016, while
Ford - which has not yet fully utilised its existing Indian
operations - is spending $1 billion on a 240,000 cars-a-year
factory to serve the local and export markets.
PREMIUM BRAND?
Hyundai is earmarking up to 20 percent of its marketing
expenses on brand investment, from almost none a few years ago,
chief marketing officer Cho Won-hong told Reuters, as it aims to
surpass Toyota and Volkswagen as the most favoured mainstream
car maker.
Chung previously spearheaded Hyundai's rapid expansion,
mainly targeting emerging markets and more than doubling global
production between 2002 and last year to 4.07 million.
Production outside South Korea accounted for 54 percent of total
output, against just 6.5 percent in 2002.
The carmaker opened plants in China and Brazil this year,
but it has not announced plans for new factories in the past
couple of years, despite many of its factories running at full
capacity, leaving it short of cars in a recovering U.S. market,
where rivals have stolen market share.
"I think the strategy not to expand aggressively is
reasonable. The global auto market is in an oversupply
situation, although emerging markets are growing," said Jeon
Nam-joong, a fund manager at Consus Asset Management.
"Hyundai is taking a breather after its rapid growth, and
it's not that they gave up growth."
($1 = 53.7550 Indian rupees)
