BRIEF-Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 469.4 million versus EGP 309.8 million year ago
SEOUL Feb 1 Hyundai Commercial Inc on Wednesday said it has decided to buy part of General Electric Co's (GE) stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd for 298 billion won ($258 million).
Hyundai Commercial, an auto-financing company, said in a regulatory filing that it plans to buy 30.5 million shares of Hyundai Card from GE on Feb. 24 for "management purposes," without elaborating.
GE had 69 million shares in Hyundai Card while Hyundai Motor Co held 59.3 million as at the end of September.
($1 = 1,155.2400 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 469.4 million versus EGP 309.8 million year ago
SEOUL, May 30 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0741 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 30 *-41.7 -2.9 13.5 ^May 29 22.2 -106.9 51.5 May 26 123.1 85.1 -258.7 May 25