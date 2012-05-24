BUSAN, South Korea South Korean car maker Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) expects to achieve this year's target of raising its global sales by 6 percent to 4.29 million vehicles, driven by overseas sales, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

But CEO Kim Choong-ho said that given the euro zone crisis and oil prices, it remains to be seen whether the automaker will be able to beat its sales goal. He was speaking on the sidelines of the Busan International Motor Show in South Korea.

The stellar performer topped its sales goal last year and bucked sluggish markets in Europe and China and boosted sales in the United States in the first quarter of this year.

