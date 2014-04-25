Target slashes CEO pay package after bleak year
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
SEOUL, April 25 South Korean automaker Kia Motors Corp expects to top its China sales target this year, driven by its new China factory which went into production in January, earlier than planned, its chief financial officer said on Friday.
Kia Motors, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co, said in January that it aimed to increase its China sales by 15 percent this year.
Kia Motors CFO Park Han-woo also said the automaker planned to roll out a small SUV in China next year, joining Hyundai Motor in tapping the nascent but burgeoning segment in the world's biggest car market. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
* Kraft heinz co - oscar mayer hot dog now has no by-products, no added nitrates or nitrites and no artificial preservatives in their meat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: