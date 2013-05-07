BRIEF-Warimpex closes the sale of eight hotels
* WARIMPEX FINANZ- UND BETEILIGUNGS AG: WARIMPEX CLOSES THE SALE OF EIGHT HOTELS
SEOUL May 7 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Tuesday its China sales jumped 26 percent to 86,729 vehicles in April from a year earlier, maintaining its momentum in the world's biggest car market.
The results come as Japanese rivals such as Toyota Motor attempt to recover from sluggish sales in China last month. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
* WARIMPEX FINANZ- UND BETEILIGUNGS AG: WARIMPEX CLOSES THE SALE OF EIGHT HOTELS
* The Climate Corporation partners with advanced aerial imagery providers to deliver deeper crop analysis tools for farmers