BEIJING May 13 Hyundai Motor Corp
is recalling 121,835 sport utility vehicles in China to fix a
faulty brake light switch, China's top quality watchdog said on
Monday.
The recall, effective Monday, covers ix35 cars made at its
China venture with BAIC Motor during April 9, 2010, and Oct. 6,
2011, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision,
Inspection and Quarantine said on its website.
It did not say how may ix35 cars the joint venture produced
during the period.
Also, it did not say how many complaints Hyundai received
about the problem, but added that the company had promised to
change the brake light switch for free for eligible consumers.
(Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Robert Birsel)